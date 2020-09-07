Advertisement

Grand Blanc family creates game plan for new school year

Michael Schuplin gets ready for the new school year.
Michael Schuplin gets ready for the new school year.(Regan Blissett)
By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WJRT)

Summer vacation for students is officially over and families are getting their game plan ready for the first day of school.

If your kids haven’t started yet, they will Tuesday.

But whether students are returning to the classroom virtually or for in-person learning, this new school year is already an experience like never before.

The Schuplin Family in Grand Blanc has two kids virtually learning this year that attend McGrath Elementary School.

They chose the option to learn virtually for the entire year.

However, they aren’t letting that affect their classroom experience.

They decided to create the classroom setting inside their rental property now solely dedicated to learning.

Mallery will not only help guide her kids during the school day, but also five other students a part of her son’s Grand Blanc Cub Scout Pack 512.

“It actually kind of came together really easily. We had some student conflict and our boys bonded together. It’s going to be fluid. I have jars, little mason jars that have Popsicle sticks and so on the first day of school they’re all going to write down things that they can do. What are some of your ideas for gym, what are some of your ideas for art, and then we’ll pick a Popsicle stick when it’s time to do that subject,” said Schuplin.

The class is packed with learning materials like books, supplies, and classroom pets. The 7 students will have to take turns to look after two mice.

They even included a reading corner.

“I wanted to make sure I had little cozy areas. You go into an elementary school and the safe area is really important because sometimes it’s just overwhelming,” said Schuplin.

The Schuplin’s are excited for the new school year and their son Michael is excited for the change.

“It’s not going to be normal school. I’m not a big fan of normal school,” said Michael.

Mallery says if her kids thrive learning virtually, they might consider home schooling next year.

