Man shot, killed in Flint Twp. shooting

A Flint Township police car blocks the entrance ramp from Miller Road to northbound I-75 due to a deadly crash north of Corunna Road.
A Flint Township police car blocks the entrance ramp from Miller Road to northbound I-75 due to a deadly crash north of Corunna Road. (WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (09/06/2020)-ABC 12 is following a still developing story out of Flint Township, where police say a man was shot and killed in a parking lot.

It happened earlier Sunday evening around 6:00.

Police say a man was walking to his car from the PetSmart on Miller Road when another person in a dark vehicle pulled-up, got out and shot him.

The man, identified as a 43-year-old Flint resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly left down Miller Road. An Investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Flint Township detectives.

