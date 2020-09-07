Man shot, killed in Flint Twp. shooting

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (09/06/2020)-ABC 12 is following a still developing story out of Flint Township, where police say a man was shot and killed in a parking lot.

It happened earlier Sunday evening around 6:00.

Police say a man was walking to his car from the PetSmart on Miller Road when another person in a dark vehicle pulled-up, got out and shot him.

The man, identified as a 43-year-old Flint resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly left down Miller Road. An Investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Flint Township detectives.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.