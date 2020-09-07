Advertisement

Nice weather for Labor Day before big cool down Tuesday

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After last night’s heavy rain and thunderstorms, a lingering shower or two is possible early this morning but most of us will be drying out for the rest of the day. That is good news for any people heading home or trying to sneak in any last Labor Day activities because our weather today should be pretty nice. Skies are forecast to clear up a bit later today and we should see some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Overnight, clouds will increase again and rain showers will develop across the area by sunrise. That’ll set the stage for a rainy morning commute on Tuesday as waves of rain make their way into Mid-Michigan. Widespread rain is forecast to become a little more scattered by late morning and early afternoon but shower chances will be in the forecast all day long. Tuesday will be a noticeably cooler day, in fact it appears it’ll be the coolest day we’ve seen in Mid-Michigan since the middle of May. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’ll certainly feel like fall outside!

On Wednesday, there will be a sharp temperature gradient across Mid-Michigan as a frontal boundary will be near or slightly south of the area. This will put high temperatres into the 70s along the I-69 corridor but to the north in the Great Lakes Bay Region, highs will only be in the 60s. A few showers will be possible throughout the day as well, mainly to the north. Thursday and Friday should be mostly dry but below normal in regards to temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday and a few peeks of sun for Friday with highs in the 60s. Warmer weather and our next chance for rain returns for the weekend.

