3 charged with murder of 19-year-old at Flint Township mobile home park

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Three men are charged with the murder of a 19-year-old last week at a Flint Township mobile home park.

The Flint Township Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jalen Haynes, 23-year-old Dequan Pugh and 21-year-old Ryan White of Flint. All three suspects are facing first-degree murder and other charges, which could land them in prison for life if convicted.

They are accused of shooting 19-year-old Nathan King in the 3100 block of Avalon Drive in the Village Mobile Home Park around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. King was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators arrested the three suspects a short time after the shooting and brought them to the Flint Township Police Department for interviews. Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

