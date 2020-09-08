4 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Saginaw Township Community Schools District

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/08/2020)- Another Mid Michigan school district is dealing with positive cases of coronavirus-- this time it’s in the Saginaw Township Community Schools District.

“We have 4800 students in our district and over 600 employees and so if you look at that as a microcosm of society, you are going to have those small percentages, in spite of our best efforts,” said Superintendent, Bruce Martin.

3 employees at the Arrowwood Elementary and a fourth staff member at Sherwood Elementary.

“It looks like that happened before the kids started before our instruction began. But they were together during some of our back to school time,” Martin said.

The case at Sherwood, the employee had come in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Martin said with help from the Saginaw County Health Department-- they are now tracing contact with other district employees.

“At Sherwood with the one positive case, we were able to close off just a small section of the building. In Arrowwood, with the 3 cases and several other people in close contact that are now home quarantined, we thought it was best at the end of last week to close the school this week to send the staff home this week to teach from home and that gives a chance to separate people and give us a chance to really hit that building hard with the sanitizing protocols,” he said.

The district began the school year with remote learning only-- with plans to add in-person classes next month.

“And we set some benchmarks along the way that we are going to study and look at the data, look at the trends. Look at our capacity within the district to be able to provide a safe environment for our kids,” Martin said.

