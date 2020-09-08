Biden campaign releases details for Wednesday’s visit to Michigan

WARREN, Mich. (WJRT) - Joe Biden’s visit to Michigan on Wednesday will include a speech in Warren to tout America’s manufacturing potential.

The Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled to give remarks at 1:15 p.m. from an undisclosed location in Warren. The speech will highlight Biden’s plan “to ensure the future is Made in America by all of America’s workers.”

The event is closed to the public. A livestream of the speech will be available on the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign website.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in Saginaw County on Thursday to give remarks near MBS International Airport. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the speech at 7 p.m. in the AvFlight Saginaw hangar.

Biden last visited Michigan in March during the run-up to the state’s presidential primary while Trump last stopped in Michigan in May to tour a Ford Motor Co. plant in Ypsilanti.

