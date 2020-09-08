Family could face charges after kayak rescue on Lake Huron

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A family of five from Taylor could face criminal charges after they got exhausted while kayaking back from Turnip Rock in the dark and stiff winds Sunday night.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office brought them ashore on a patrol boat around 10:15 p.m.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the two adults and children ages 6, 10 and 14 paddled to Turnip Rock near Port Austin and stayed to take sunset photos in the evening. They encountered 35 mph winds and became exhausted while paddling back to the Port Austin harbor around 9 p.m.

The family got near the Port Austin harbor around 10:15 p.m. before the sheriff’s office and Port Austin police found them.

The sheriff’s office says their four single-person kayaks were tied together and one of kayaks had two people aboard. All of the family members were cold and tired from the trip, but they had life jackets on.

They all got back ashore aboard a sheriff’s office patrol boat and received medical treatment from a waiting ambulance before declining further treatment.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson said deputies plans to talk with the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office about possible charges for the incident, including reckless operation, failing to carry lights at night and having too many people aboard a kayak.

“Fortunately it didn’t happen in this case, but literally things could have went south real fast for the family given the wind and time of day,” Hanson said.

About five hours earlier, four men on an inflatable dingy got blown 2.5 miles offshore from the area of Sleeper State Park in 3 to 4-foot waves around 4 p.m. The men, who all were visiting from the Detroit area, only had a broken paddle to move through the water.

The sheriff’s office sent its patrol boats from Caseville and Port Austin to rescue the men with help from Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers. All four men were OK when they got back to shore on the sheriff boats.

