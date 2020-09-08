Flint man claims $2.8 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Instead of collecting a weekly paycheck from the Michigan Lottery without working a minute, Kenneth Martines took home a multi-million dollar prize.

The 63-year-old from Flint won a prize of $2,500 a week for 20 playing the Cash For Life instant game with a ticket he purchased at Khouri’s Market on Davison Road. He accepted the prize as a $2.8 million lump sum rather than weekly prize, which equates to $130,000 a year.

“I’ve been an avid Lottery player and have always enjoyed the Cash For Life games,” said Martines. “Winning is pretty incredible and so life changing. I’ll be able to get some fun toys that I have always wanted.”

Michigan Lottery players have won $8 million playing the $2,500 a Week Cash for Life game since July. More than $34 million worth of prizes remain, including two top jackpots.

