Flint motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Lapeer County

Police say 37-year-old Joshua Cook of Flint died after he crashed a motorcycle head-on into this SUV on Labor Day.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Flint died on Labor Day after crashing head-on into an SUV in Lapeer County.

Police say 37-year-old Joshua Cook was riding a 1994 Yamaha out of a parking lot onto Davison Road in Elba Township when he accelerated rapidly eastbound in the westbound lane of travel. He hit the front of a GMC SUV driven by a 35-year-old woman from Lapeer.

The impact threw Cook off the motorcycle and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the SUV was not injured.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office believes excessive speed may have contributed to the crash. Investigators are looking into whether any other factors may have contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the sheriff’s office at 810-656-1015.

