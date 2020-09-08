Flint police investigating deadly shooting overnight
A witness told police the shooting may have happened during a robbery
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police say a man was shot to death early Tuesday morning in what a witness describes as a possible robbery.
Officers were called to 318 Stockdale Street around 12:00 a.m., Tuesday. They found a man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Ridge Williams.
Police are still looking for a suspect in the case.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.