Advertisement

Flint police investigating deadly shooting overnight

A witness told police the shooting may have happened during a robbery
Flint police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.
Flint police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.(Gray tv)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police say a man was shot to death early Tuesday morning in what a witness describes as a possible robbery.

Officers were called to 318 Stockdale Street around 12:00 a.m., Tuesday. They found a man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Ridge Williams.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the case.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College & Coronavirus: tracking the numbers at Mid-Michigan universities

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Coronavirus in colleges: tracking the numbers at Mid-Michigan universities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
A recent New York Times survey showed Michigan ranked near the middle, with under a thousand college-related cases diagnosed. But, as the data shows, there are still problem spots.

News

Grand Blanc family creates game plan for new school year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Grand Blanc family gets ready for new school year with new game plan to learn virtually.

Home

Man shot, killed in Flint Twp. shooting

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
ABC 12 is following a still developing story out of Flint Township, where police say a man was shot and killed in a parking lot.

Latest News

Home

ATM thieves ram truck into Flint Twp. liquor store, reward on the line

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Caught on camera in Flint Township: a wild ATM heist involving four people who used a truck to smash their way into a store.

State

Michigan bill could make driver lines shorter, save money

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan drivers would no longer need a hard copy of a vehicle’s registration or sticker on license plates under pending legislation.

News

Michigan State completes $35M expansion of music building

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan State University has completed a $35 million building expansion at its College of Music, nearly doubling the size.

Local

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control reveals updated design plans for new facility

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 Web Staff
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control released a timeline for the construction of its new Resource Center.

State

AP source: Peterson agrees to 1-year deal with Detroit

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the deal says Adrian Peterson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions.

Local

PD: Calhoun County man killed after chase and confrontation with officers involving gunfire

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:02 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Battle Creek Police said a man died after a chase and confrontation with officers where shots were fired.