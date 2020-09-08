Flint police investigating deadly shooting overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police say a man was shot to death early Tuesday morning in what a witness describes as a possible robbery.

Officers were called to 318 Stockdale Street around 12:00 a.m., Tuesday. They found a man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Ridge Williams.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the case.

