Flushing Church becomes 'hotspot’ for remote learning students

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/08/2020)

Today, millions of American youngsters returned to learn but online. Many face the technical glitches and other headaches that have plagued remote learning since the onset of the pandemic.

Problems testing the patience of students and teachers alike.

The summer gave districts time to iron out the kinks that cropped up when coronavirus forced them to cobble together a remote learning plan. But the school year has already brought back some of the same issues from the spring.

But a Flushing church is stepping up! Opening their doors so parents and kids can avoid some of those technical difficulties.

Flushing United Methodist Church will be offering their fellowship hall space for remote learning students that need access to WiFi.

“My hope is that every kid can stay home and learn from the safety of their home. That seems to be the best thing right now for our area but if a kid does not have reliable access to the internet. We’re here for them,” said Pastor JJ Mannschreck.

Becoming a hotspot for students to learn remotely meant making sure their WiFi hotspot could handle the increase in users.

“So we have this nice big room and we figured we can spread out and we have decent WiFi connection and so it was a small investment for us to boost the signal to put in a few extra access points so that the signal is really strong, and could handle a couple dozen kids,” said Mannschreck.

The fellowship hall is available to all students Monday through Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. until the school day ends.

However, there are a few guidelines.

Mannschreck said, “Please do wear your masks, and then the other big logistic is, we need parents to come. We can’t assume responsibility for all those kids we want the kids to be safe.”

The church plans to offer this service until it is no longer needed.

“We are here for you. This is what we do, we’re just finding new ways to be there for the community and we’ll be here as long as we are needed,” said Mannschreck.

Mannschreck says he hopes other churches will follow their lead and offer this to students in their community as well.

