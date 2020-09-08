Advertisement

Flushing Church becomes 'hotspot’ for remote learning students

Two students use the WiFi at Flushing United Methodist Church.
Two students use the WiFi at Flushing United Methodist Church.(Regan Blissett)
By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/08/2020)

Today, millions of American youngsters returned to learn but online. Many face the technical glitches and other headaches that have plagued remote learning since the onset of the pandemic.

Problems testing the patience of students and teachers alike.

The summer gave districts time to iron out the kinks that cropped up when coronavirus forced them to cobble together a remote learning plan. But the school year has already brought back some of the same issues from the spring.

But a Flushing church is stepping up! Opening their doors so parents and kids can avoid some of those technical difficulties.

Flushing United Methodist Church will be offering their fellowship hall space for remote learning students that need access to WiFi.

“My hope is that every kid can stay home and learn from the safety of their home. That seems to be the best thing right now for our area but if a kid does not have reliable access to the internet. We’re here for them,” said Pastor JJ Mannschreck.

Becoming a hotspot for students to learn remotely meant making sure their WiFi hotspot could handle the increase in users.

“So we have this nice big room and we figured we can spread out and we have decent WiFi connection and so it was a small investment for us to boost the signal to put in a few extra access points so that the signal is really strong, and could handle a couple dozen kids,” said Mannschreck.

The fellowship hall is available to all students Monday through Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. until the school day ends.

However, there are a few guidelines.

Mannschreck said, “Please do wear your masks, and then the other big logistic is, we need parents to come. We can’t assume responsibility for all those kids we want the kids to be safe.”

The church plans to offer this service until it is no longer needed.

“We are here for you. This is what we do, we’re just finding new ways to be there for the community and we’ll be here as long as we are needed,” said Mannschreck.

Mannschreck says he hopes other churches will follow their lead and offer this to students in their community as well.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Genesee County sheriff hopes I.G.N.I.T.E.program reduces jail population

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The purpose of the new program is allowing inmates the opportunity to learn while behind bars, in an effort to prevent them from returning to jail once they're out.

Coronavirus

Isabella County at ‘very high risk’ of coronavirus spread as CMU cases flatten

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The MI Safe Start map shows the county has been designated as “very high risk” for the illness with one of Michigan’s highest rates of newly confirmed cases.

Politics

Biden campaign releases details for Wednesday’s visit to Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled to give remarks at 1:15 p.m. from an undisclosed location in Warren.

Crime

3 charged with murder of 19-year-old at Flint Township mobile home park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
All three suspects are facing first-degree murder and other charges, which could land them in prison for life if convicted.

Latest News

Crime

Man accused of stealing hearse, leading police on chase to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A man accused of stealing a hearse from a Flint funeral home and leading police on a 30-minute chase was arrested at a hospital.

Crime

Police identify Flint man shot and killed outside PetSmart on Miller Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Township police say 43-year-old Lee Curlee died at the scene of the shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Miller Road.

State

Senate leader: Absentee ballot processing bill still alive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A legislative leader says a bill that would let Michigan clerks start processing absentee ballots the day before Election Day isn’t dead.

State

Whitmer signs spending bill with $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She did not say when the benefit will reach unemployed workers or how long the benefit should last.

News

Family could face charges after kayak rescue on Lake Huron

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The family got near the Port Austin harbor around 10:15 p.m. before the sheriff’s office and Port Austin police found them.

Coronavirus

Free coronavirus testing clinics opening in Saginaw and Lansing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with local organizations to host 17 free coronavirus testing centers around the state.