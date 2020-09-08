Advertisement

Free coronavirus testing clinics opening in Saginaw and Lansing

In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technician Irene Ooko prepares nasal swabs to be tested for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Five more free coronavirus testing clinics are opening in Michigan this week, including sites in Saginaw and Lansing.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with local organizations to host 17 free coronavirus testing centers around the state. Five more are slated to open later this month.

The new locations are:

  • New Beginnings Deliverance Ministry at 2609 E. Genesee St. in Saginaw. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesday, along with noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays beginning now.
  • Epicenter of Worship at 517 W. Jolly Road in Lansing. The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Sundays beginning on Sept. 10.

Those sites join the following three locations that opened in Flint last week:

  • Macedonia Baptist Church, G5443 N. Saginaw St. The site will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays every week beginning now.
  • Bethel United Methodist Church, B1309 N. Ballenger Highway. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays every week beginning now.
  • Word of Life Christian Church, 460 W. Atherton Road. The site will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays every week beginning Sept. 3.

More than 700 people have been tested since the first 12 locations opened on Aug. 28.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chose each location partially to help address racial and ethnic disparities that existed before the coronavirus pandemic. Testing at each location is free of charge.

“We are working to make these Neighborhood Testing Sites as accessible as possible to the communities most in need,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Ensuring all Michiganders can get tested is a priority for the department and we appreciate the partnerships with these community organizations helping make that happen.”

The new neighborhood testing sites will use the saliva coronavirus test, which is less invasive than the nasal swab.

Walk-in testing will be allowed as space permits, but appointments are strongly encouraged by calling the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 and selecting option 1. Online registration is available on the Michigan coronavirus website.

Patients can get test results by phone, email or logging onto a results portal.

