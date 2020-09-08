Advertisement

Heritage Hawks: How well do you know your coach?

Heritage High School has a new coach leading the way in Justin Thelen.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Heritage High School has a new coach leading the way in Justin Thelen.

While it’s been a different off-season, the Hawks have still found a way to build that team chemistry. We caught up with the team to find out how well they know their new head coach.

