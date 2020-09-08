Isabella County at ‘very high risk’ of coronavirus spread as CMU cases flatten

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Isabella County has been placed in the highest risk category for coronavirus spread as the number of cases tied to Central Michigan University over the past three weeks continues climbing.

The MI Safe Start map shows the county has been designated as “very high risk” for the illness with one of Michigan’s highest rates of newly confirmed cases. As of Friday, Isabella County has 98.9 new cases of coronavirus per million people every day.

The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked 270 confirmed and probable coronavirus infections to CMU since students returned for classes three weeks ago. However, that number increased by only 10 since Friday while the university reported only 44 cases directly tied to campus last week.

That is the lowest weekly total of newly confirmed cases on campus since students returned. Of the 186 cases confirmed on campus, 149 were listed as recovered on Tuesday. Only 1.2% of more than 15,000 students and staff on campus have been affected by the fall outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the smallest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases statewide on Tuesday since Aug. 20. The 441 cases confirmed Tuesday push the state’s total to 107,812.

Only one death in Michigan was attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, which is the lowest daily total since Aug. 17. The state now has 6,539 deaths linked to coronavirus.

State health officials do not report coronavirus cases and deaths on Sundays anymore, but the average of Sunday and Monday’s cases was 578 and deaths was two each day.

Coronavirus testing plummeted over Labor Day weekend to the lowest levels since late June. Fewer than 13,000 tests were completed on Sunday and fewer than 17,500 were completed on Monday. The percentage of positive tests remained around 3.2% both days.

Statewide, 643 people are hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is a slight increase from last week. Of those, 76 patients are on ventilators and 178 are receiving intensive care.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 3,303 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Saginaw, 2,512 cases, 129 deaths and 1,413 patients recovered, which is an increase of 59 cases and 36 recoveries.

Arenac, 59 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and two recoveries.

Bay, 791 cases, 43 deaths and 657 patients recovered, which is an increase of 18 cases and 74 recoveries.

Clare, 96 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and six recoveries.

Gladwin, 74 cases, two deaths and 53 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and two recoveries.

Gratiot, 181 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Huron, 175 cases, four deaths and 130 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 127 cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Isabella, 509 cases, 10 deaths and 161 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and four recoveries.

Lapeer, 474 cases, 35 deaths and 349 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases, one death and 49 recoveries.

Midland, 387 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Ogemaw, 44 cases, five deaths and 36 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 65 cases, four deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and two recoveries.

Sanilac, 124 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 442 cases, 29 deaths and 324 patients recovered, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Tuscola, 411 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

