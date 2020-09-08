Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Sep. 8, 2020
After a pretty decent Labor Day across Mid-Michigan, the abbreviated workweek got off to a rather dreary start to say the least.  More than an inch of rain has been recorded in some parts of the ABC12 viewing area in the past 24 hours.  Temperatures have pretty much been pinned in the 50s with the clouds, periods of rain, and with a northeasterly breeze prevailing.  An onshore breeze will continue on through Wednesday, and into Thursday.  Lakeshore Flood Advisories remain in effect along the Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay shorelines.

You’ll want to continue to keep your umbrella handy Wednesday.  With cloudy skies holding, occasional showers look to be  a good bet.  Winds will continue in off of Lake Huron, and temperatures will continue to run well below the average.  Highs for the northern parts of the area will stay in the 50s.  The southern parts of the area may see readings sneak into the lower 60s.  Our “normal” high temperature is now 75-degrees.

Showers will linger into Thursday, but there is a chance that we may end the day with some sunshine.  Friday seems to be shaping up pretty well at this point.  Right now, it looks like we will have a dry setting with temperatures making a move back toward the 70-degree mark.  Saturday and Sunday will be warmer, but we will also see the return of some showers and thundershowers.  The best chance of rain for the weekend will be from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning as it looks right now. - JR

