Man accused of stealing hearse, leading police on chase to hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man accused of stealing a hearse from a Flint funeral home and leading police on a 30-minute chase was arrested at a hospital.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the suspect stole the hearse and led officers on a low-speed pursuit that wound around Flint for a half hour.

The man eventually stopped at McLaren Flint Hospital, got out of the hearse, stripped naked and went inside.

Police arrested the man in the hospital. No injuries were reported from the incident.

