Police identify Flint man shot and killed outside PetSmart on Miller Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint man who was shot and killed outside the PetSmart store on Miller Road over the weekend.

Flint Township police say 43-year-old Lee Curlee died at the scene of the shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Miller Road.

Witnesses told investigators that Curlee was staking in the parking lot next to his vehicle when the driver of a dark-colored vehicle got out and opened fire at him. The suspect drove away on Miller Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

