Reports of suspicious car in Frankenmuth leads to arrest of criminal sexual conduct suspect

Man accused of inappropriate contact with two children under the age of ten.
Saginaw County Jail mugshot
By Terry Camp
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man is under arrest after police got information that a man was approaching young children and taking their pictures. Its a stranger danger case that will alarm any parent.

People in a Frankenmuth neighborhood noticed a suspicious car around Memorial park about a week ago.

Police were able to review surveillance video in this area, and they found the car on the video, the driver of that car in the video, and they believe they saw crimes on that video.

“The black vehicle was described as a black Saturn Ion,” says Frankenmuth Police Chief Don Mawer.

That’s the suspicious car people who live in the area of Memorial Park in Frankenmuth saw on August 28th and they called police. They said an older man was driving the car.

“He was witnessed by a number of people talking to children and was alleged to have taken pictures of the children,” Mawer says.

Frankenmuth Police reviewed surveillance video in that area and were able to identify the car, even the man who was driving it. The video showed them something else.

“We witnessed inappropriate conversation taking place, inappropriate behavior, and then eventually what we are alleging is illegal physical contact,” says Mawer. Mawer did not want to describe the illegal physical contact that took place.

The video then shows the man leaving the area. While police were writing arrest and search warrants for the man and his home, they got a tip that he was back in the Frankenmuth area.

74 year-old Gary Walling of Burton was arrested after a traffic stop of a Saturn Ion at Park and Genesee in Frankenmuth on September 3rd. Walling faces four criminal counts, including two second degree criminal sexual conduct charges with a child under the age of 13.

“The citizens contacted us with what they thought was just suspicious activity and it turned into a major criminal case,” Mawer says.

He says the victims are under the age of ten years old.

“It is very scary and it goes to show subjects that commit acts like this don’t have any boundaries, they don’t stay in their home area,” he says.

Walling remains in the Saginaw County Jail, but may possibly be released soon on a GPS tether.

