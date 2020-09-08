Advertisement

Soggy Tuesday Ahead

Scattered Rain
By Brad Sugden
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stationary front to the south will have multiple low pressure systems track along it over the next couple of days. This will bring us rain chances not just today, but also tomorrow and into the start of Thursday. Keep that umbrella handy!

Today will be a great day to be cozy! Afternoon temps will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees with a brisk NE wind at 10-20mph. We’ll stay cloudy today with showers turning scattered for the afternoon and evening.

Tonight scattered showers stick around, and they’ll be in the forecast tomorrow into early Thursday also.

Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 40s further north and inland, elsewhere low to mid 50s. Tomorrow we only make it into the upper 50s and low 60s – keep in mind, the normal high for this time of year is 75!

We’ll dry out later Thursday with temperatures making it to the mid 60s.

