Two students at Corunna High School test positive for COVID-19

They have been placed in isolation by the Shiawassee County Health Department.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/08/2020)-Two Corunna High School students have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We knew ahead of time that there were some potential challenges with the family and actually the students had not been in school prior. They had already elected to do a 14 day self quarantine and then they got tested on their own,” said Corunna Public Schools superintendent, John Fattal.

The students both attend Corunna High School.

Their last day of school was this past Wednesday.

“We spent a lot of time this summer working on our safety protocols and from what the health department has assured us is that these students did not get COVID at school,” he said.

They have been placed in isolation by the Shiawassee County Health Department.

“We get started on the contact tracing and find out who the students were sitting by in school and they make the determination on if anyone else is to be quarantined or not,” he said

Corunna is one of a few districts that elected to begin the school year with both in-person and remote classes, with about 75 percent electing to take in-person classes.

A situation Fattal said is fluid and subject to change as needed.

“This is new for me, its new for all of our administrators, our teachers and our parents and we are doing everything to make sure that we keep everybody safe,” Fattal said.

