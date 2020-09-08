Advertisement

Whitmer signs spending bill with $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost

Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The additional $300 for Michigan unemployment benefits is officially coming.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a spending bill Tuesday to provide the $300 weekly benefit for unemployment recipients until the budget of $2.8 billion runs out. It will be added to Michigan’s top unemployment pay of $362 per week, so workers could get up to $662 weekly.

She did not say when the benefit will reach unemployed workers or how long the benefit should last. The $300 weekly unemployment benefit is retroactive to Aug. 1.

“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency estimates about 910,000 workers will be eligible for the $300 weekly federal benefit. A $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit ended on July 27.

President Donald Trump created the Lost Wages Assistance Program with an order and the Federal Emergency Management Administration approved Michigan’s application last month. Whitmer called on Trump and Congress to pass a new stimulus bill with help for unemployed workers.

The bill also includes $6 million to support flood recovery efforts in the Gladwin and Midland areas, which resulted from heavy rains and two dams failing in May. The money will be used for cleanup grant matching funds, debris removal and emergency response measures.

“A little more than three months ago, communities in Gladwin and Midland counties saw tremendous flooding and the damage is still impossible to fully comprehend,” said Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland. “We are is this together, and this state funding will assist our communities recover and rebuild in the aftermath of unimaginable flooding.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family could face charges after kayak rescue on Lake Huron

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The family got near the Port Austin harbor around 10:15 p.m. before the sheriff’s office and Port Austin police found them.

Coronavirus

Free coronavirus testing clinics opening in Saginaw and Lansing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with local organizations to host 17 free coronavirus testing centers around the state.

News

Flint man claims $2.8 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Instead of collecting a weekly paycheck from the Michigan Lottery without working a minute, Kenneth Martines took home a multi-million dollar prize.

News

Flint motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Lapeer County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The impact threw Cook off the motorcycle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest News

Local

Draymond Green giving away hundreds of shoes in Saginaw

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Green is offering 550 pairs of Converse shoes to Saginaw students Thursday at the First Ward Community Center.

Crime

Flint police investigating deadly shooting overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A witness told police the shooting may have happened during a robbery

News

College & Coronavirus: tracking the numbers at Mid-Michigan universities

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Coronavirus in colleges: tracking the numbers at Mid-Michigan universities

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
A recent New York Times survey showed Michigan ranked near the middle, with under a thousand college-related cases diagnosed. But, as the data shows, there are still problem spots.

News

Grand Blanc family creates game plan for new school year

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Grand Blanc family gets ready for new school year with new game plan to learn virtually.

Home

Man shot, killed in Flint Twp. shooting

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
ABC 12 is following a still developing story out of Flint Township, where police say a man was shot and killed in a parking lot.