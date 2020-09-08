Whitmer signs spending bill with $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The additional $300 for Michigan unemployment benefits is officially coming.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a spending bill Tuesday to provide the $300 weekly benefit for unemployment recipients until the budget of $2.8 billion runs out. It will be added to Michigan’s top unemployment pay of $362 per week, so workers could get up to $662 weekly.

She did not say when the benefit will reach unemployed workers or how long the benefit should last. The $300 weekly unemployment benefit is retroactive to Aug. 1.

“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency estimates about 910,000 workers will be eligible for the $300 weekly federal benefit. A $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit ended on July 27.

President Donald Trump created the Lost Wages Assistance Program with an order and the Federal Emergency Management Administration approved Michigan’s application last month. Whitmer called on Trump and Congress to pass a new stimulus bill with help for unemployed workers.

The bill also includes $6 million to support flood recovery efforts in the Gladwin and Midland areas, which resulted from heavy rains and two dams failing in May. The money will be used for cleanup grant matching funds, debris removal and emergency response measures.

“A little more than three months ago, communities in Gladwin and Midland counties saw tremendous flooding and the damage is still impossible to fully comprehend,” said Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland. “We are is this together, and this state funding will assist our communities recover and rebuild in the aftermath of unimaginable flooding.”

