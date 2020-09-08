Zach Crim running from Lansing to Flint to raise $100,000 for foundation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first ever virtual Crim Festival of Races has come and gone, but one member of the Crim family is not done running just yet.

Zach Crim, a grandson of the founder of the race, is going to run from the State Capitol in Lansing to the Crim finish line in Flint on Sunday to help raise $100,000 dollars for the Crim Fitness Foundation.

Behind every name is a story. For the Crim family, their first chapter started 43 years ago, when Bobby Crim and Lois Craig hosted the first Crim 10 Mile Road Race bringing together the community of Flint. What started as a family favorite pastime has turned into a tradition and lives on in the Crim family.

Running has always been part of the Crim family’s culture and for Zach Crim, his passion began when he was young watching the generations before him.

“One of the reasons I run, I remember as a kid my dad running five miles a day every year and then the miles creeping up on you in June as you train for the Crim," Zach said. "He runs because my grandpa runs, so it’s sort of a family tradition and the Crim was always the big race of the year the culmination of all that hard work.”

Zach’s first Crim experience started way back.

“I started running the Teddy Bear Trot when I could barely walk and then my first Crim experience was when I was 2 weeks old, I stayed at a hotel with my grandpa outside the finish line. I took a little hiatus through college but started back up running a few years ago," he said.

With running in the family DNA comes a little competition. For now, Bobby has the family record, which Zach believes he can break. But he may have to wait a few years.

“I have not beat his record time at the Crim yet. I was about 45 seconds shy of beating it last year," Zach said. "I was looking forward to beating it this year, but he set the family record when he was 50 years old, so he always says I have to do it when I’m 50 as well. I just say that gives me 20 years to train and I’m going to blow him out of the water at that point.”

At 88 years old, Bobby Crim still participates in the Crim running the 10 miles. Zach said that strength is something he admires most.

“My grandpa is really an inspiration to me. He has an incredible work ethic," he said. "He faced a lot of challenges in his life and he never forgot where he came from, and so the legacy he wants to leave and what’s really important to him is making sure that everyone that wants to better themselves as the ability to do that so it’s an honor to follow that legacy.”

That legacy will continue to be passed down for generations to come.

“From the kids doing the Teddy Bear Trot and this year my daughter will be doing her first virtual trot and my grandpa pushing 90 years old is still doing it," Zach said. "Who knows maybe my daughter will break mine in 20 years.”

Every year, crossing the Crim race finish line is special. Although this year it’s virtual, Zach said the feeling of completing the Crim will still be just as special.

