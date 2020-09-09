Advertisement

Additional benefits for Michigan SNAP recipients continue through September

(CO Dept of Human Services)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is providing additional food assistance in September for families struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved the extension of maximum SNAP benefits for about 350,000 families who usually don’t receive the top amount. Fewer than half of the state’s 800,000 families on SNAP don’t receive the full amount.

Michigan has been providing maximum SNAP benefits for all families on the program since March. Eligible clients will see the extra money on as a separate payment on their Bridge Card from Sept. 20 to 30.

“We will continue to do everything we can to help Michiganders through these difficult times as we fight COVID-19 together,” said Lewis Roubal, chief deputy director of opportunity for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The increased benefits range from $194 per month for a single person to $921 per month for a family of six. Families on SNAP automatically will receive the additional benefits, so they don’t need to take any action.

