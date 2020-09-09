Advertisement

Another cloudy & cool day

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A stationary front to the south of us with a low pressure system tracking along it will keep scattered showers in the forecast today into tomorrow. High pressure moving in to the north then helps to dry us out to end Thursday and go through Friday.

Today will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with a NE wind at 10-15mph. Along Lake Huron, we could see gusts into the mid 20s and minor lakeshore flooding is possible.

We’ll have more showers overnight, especially near the bay region and northward, with lows in the lower and middle 50s. Winds will die back to around 10mph, staying out the NE.

Tomorrow we’re into the low to mid 60s. We’ll start to dry out with clouds slowly moving out from north to south through the later part of the day.

Friday we’ll see more sun with highs in the upper 60s.

The next chance of rain is this weekend!

