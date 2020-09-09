Advertisement

Biden visits Michigan amid effort to rebuild ‘blue wall’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he worries the president will undermine public confidence in a coronavirus vaccine.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden is hoping to win back Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this fall.

The three states traditionally make up what Democrats considered a “blue wall” protecting their electoral hopes. But Donald Trump’s surprise wins in all three in 2016 helped him win the White House.

Now, Democrats hope Biden’s appeal to white working-class voters and an earlier start to campaigning in each state will help them avoid the mistakes Hillary Clinton made in 2016.

Biden visited Michigan on Wednesday and spoke with autoworkers about his new plan focused on boosting American manufacturing.

