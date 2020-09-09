Advertisement

Competing on a global stage, local student vying for 250K scholarship

Lydia Taylor's video submission places her in the top 30 for scholarship competition.
Lydia Taylor's video submission places her in the top 30 for scholarship competition.(Regan Blissett)
By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/09/2020)

“I was just shaking with excitement. I was like mom, dad, I made it.”

A mid-Michigan high school student is competing on the world stage to win a scholarship competition.

It’s called the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, put on by National Geographic and the Khan Academy.

The goal? Inspire students to think creatively about science.

Lydia Taylor is a senior at Mott Middle School College High School and now she has a chance to win a $250,000 scholarship.

“So the Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a worldwide competition where contestant’s ages 13 through 18 create a three minute video explaining a complicated scientific topic in the fields of life science, physics, math, and you basically explain that in a creative way that hasn’t been explained in that way before,” said Taylor.

After a month of research, Lydia created and submitted her video in April. It focused on the Higg’s Field. Click here to watch her full video.

There are more than 2,000 submitted video entries from 199 countries and Lydia made it to the top 30.

The next round is a popularity vote on Facebook. Each like, comment, and share on her video posted by Breakthrough counts as one vote with a large prize at stake not just for her but for her school.

“The grand prize is a $250,000 scholarship and $100,000 science lab for my school,” said Taylor.

Also her teacher would be awarded with $50,000.

Lydia hopes to attend Michigan State University next fall.

“It would mean a lot, because then that would mean I would get to double major which is why I really want to do I want to double major in astrophysics and English,” said Taylor.

If she doesn’t win the popular vote by September 20, her video will go through another round of judging.

The winner will be announced at the end of the month.

“What a blessing. We already have two children currently in school. One is going pre-med other one is almost finished and I mean, what a load off our back,” said Sharon Taylor, Lydia’s mom.

If you would like to vote for Lydia, click here.

