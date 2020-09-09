Advertisement

Crim founder’s grandson taking on 62-mile run to raise money for foundation

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Festival of Races was just one of the many events forced to adapt to a virtual format due to the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the Crim Fitness Foundation took a big hit. Zach Crim, the founder’s grandson, is lacing up his shoes and running toward a big goal this Sunday.

The 10-mile Crim race is a pretty big feat for most people, but Zach is adding another 52 miles on to that number -- running from the State Capitol in Lansing to the traditional Crim finish line in Flint.

“You eventually learn to just turn your brain off and let the miles tick by,” he said of the long run.

Zach is the grandson of Flint legend Bobby Crim and has been a part of the Crim race since he was just a baby. So when this year’s event went virtual, he wanted to do all he could to help. That led to this 100k for 100k -- hoping to raise $100,000 for the foundation created by his grandfather.

“I’m not really in the position to write a check for $100,000 but I can run really far. So I’m just trying to do what I can for a cause I really care about,” Zach said.

Traveling from Lansing to Flint is a trek by car, let alone by foot. But Zach believes he’s up for it.

Crim Race Director Andy Younger said that’s just how the Crim family is: Always giving back, no matter what it may take.

“Revenues for the organization as a whole are down and this is a year when we have had to lean in harder than ever because the need is greater then ever,” Younger said. “This family legacy of not just health and wellness, but the care for the Crim Fitness Foundation and that personal investment that they are making, I think that’s a really representation for the whole foundation.”

Anyone interested can support the Crim Fitness Foundation or sponsor Zach’s run online. The foundation also will be livestreaming Sunday’s long run.

