Domino’s Pizza offers reward after delivery driver shot, hospitalized in critical condition

Domino's Pizza is offering a $2,500 reward for information about whoever shot a delivery driver early Monday in Saginaw.
Domino's Pizza is offering a $2,500 reward for information about whoever shot a delivery driver early Monday in Saginaw.(WHSV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Domino’s Pizza is offering a $2,500 reward for information about the suspects who shot and critically injured a delivery driver early Monday.

Around 1 a.m., the 20-year-old man from Saginaw was on Pine Meadow Court in Saginaw delivering a pizza. He went to the door, but the people at the residence told him they hadn’t ordered a pizza.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police and Saginaw Major Crimes Unit believe the perpetrators gave Domino’s a fake address to lure the driver to Pine Meadow Court.

After he returned to his vehicle, the driver heard several gunshots and was hit twice. The driver fled in his vehicle and tried to reach a local hospital, but he lost consciousness and crashed on the way, police say.

The victim remained in critical but stable condition in an area hospital Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 989-415-2150 to collect the reward from Domino’s.

