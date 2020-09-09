Fourth illegal gambling suspect pleads guilty in Flint Township case

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A St. Clair County man faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced for his role in operating an illegal gambling operation in Flint Township.

David Hoppe, 57, was the fourth person charged with gambling crimes related to Spin City at 3490 Miller Road in Flint Township, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. He pleaded guilty last month to felony charges of conducting illegal gambling activities and using a computer to commit a crime.

Three counts of aiding and abetting an illegal gambling enterprise and one count of racketeering were dismissed in exchange for Hoppe’s guilty plea.

A joint investigation by the gaming control board and Michigan Attorney General’s Office in 2018 and 2019 uncovered 30 illegal slot machines at Spin City, which was marketed as an internet gambling cafe.

Hoppe is accused of supplying illegal gambling games to Spin City from May 2017 to February 2019. Two women from Flint and a man from Wilmington, N.C., were charged with operating illegal gambling there a year ago.

“Gambling regulations are in place for a reason and those who attempt to sidestep those rules will be held accountable,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The Spin City charges are Hoppe’s third time facing illegal gambling charges. A Macomb County jury found him guilty on Jan. 30 of running an illegal gambling house, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and a misdemeanor charge of running a gambling house for gain.

He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Hoppe also pleaded guilty in 2013 to maintaining a gaming or gambling place.

Anyone can report illegal or suspicious gambling in Michigan by calling the gaming control board at 1-888-314-2682.

