Advertisement

Georgia police don’t even try to stop motorcyclist going 178 mph

He was going nearly three times the speed limit
At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.
At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.(Source: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Gray News) – Police just north of Atlanta did a doubletake when they clocked a motorcyclist going nearly three times the posted speed limit this week.

At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.

“No, the officer didn’t even attempt a stop. Just passed along the ‘brief’ description to agencies south of us into Atlanta,” said a post from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

This was earlier today on 400. Hopefully, the driver of the sport bike matures a little before a tragedy happens. No,...

Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Georgia’s “Super Speeder Law” defines a super speeder as a driver convicted of speeding at 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or at 85 mph and above on any road or highway in the state.

A conviction adds $200 to any other fees associated with the ticket.

“Hopefully, the driver of the sport bike matures a little before a tragedy happens,” the ADPS said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fourth illegal gambling suspect pleads guilty in Flint Township case

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A St. Clair County man faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced for his role in operating an illegal gambling operation in Flint Township.

National

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to begin weakening.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine trial paused after volunteer's illness

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
AstraZeneca pauses their coronavirus vaccine trial after an unexplained illness in a volunteer.

National

Attorney General Daniel Cameron presenting Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.

National

US Marshals join search for Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Authorities are searching for an Oklahoma man accused of recording the sexual assault a 6-month-old child and distributing it on social media.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Halt of coronavirus trial is ‘safety valve’ at work: Fauci

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Late Tuesday, AstraZeneca announced its final-stage studies are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a research volunteer’s “potentially unexplained illness” is a side effect of the shot or a coincidence.

Agriculture

Horse owners urged to consider EEE vaccination as cases outpace last year

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Five additional EEE cases were confirmed in horses over Labor Day weekend, bringing the statewide total to 18.

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, now faces federal charges.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service on Monday decided to close all eight national forests in the southern half of the state and shutter campgrounds statewide.

National Politics

General says US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
During a visit to Iraq, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the reduction in Iraq reflects U.S. confidence in the ability of U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces to handle the militant threat from the Islamic State group.

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.