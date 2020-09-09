Gyms reopen statewide with strict health and safety guidelines in place

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gyms and fitness centers across Michigan have opened their doors back up for business, after being shuttered for almost 6 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Its Amazing. Working out at home, you can only do so much if you don’t have an at home gym,” said Shawna Moore, who frequently likes to work out at The Gym Fitness Center in Flint Township.

Shawna and her husband Gary make the Trek to the gym about 3 times a week.

“I’m excited to be back. I actually suffer from some mental illness, and I don’t like to take the medications that they prescribe, and this keeps it all in check for me,” Gary said.

It’s a day many gym goers and owners across the state have long been yearning for. Getting here has certainly been no walk in the park.

“People lost their minds. They didn’t have any outlet to deal with a lot of the stresses that we’re coming along with it, they had no outlet, and we are that outlet,” said co-owner Vinson Candela.

Candela said he is following all necessary guidelines like enforcing social distancing, temperature checks of employees and members, encouraging hand sanitizing and mask wearing.

And when it comes to being at 25% capacity under Governor Whitmer’s executive order?

“Every hour we do a count and lock the doors if we get above 30 people, we lock the doors. We have an 8,000 square foot facility, so we can definitely keep people apart,” he said.

And there’s plenty of evidence of that this opening day. Candela said his members will do whatever it takes to stay in the gym, because they don’t want to relive the past 6 months.

“I think it’s necessary. It’s nothing different than what I’ve had to deal with at work, so if I can save one person by wearing a mask, I will do it," Shawna added.

To view Governor Whitmer’s full executive order authorizing the reopening of gyms, click here:

https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499-538726--,00.html

