Health expert weighs in types of masks athletes, gym goers should wear

MID MICHIGAN (WJRT) - When it comes to wearing a mask, it is now required that high school athletes participating in sports and gym goers wear one.

The requirement is not sitting well with athletes or parents.

“I was quite upset actually because I feel it’s not good for her health,” said Laurie Cole, who has a daughter that runs cross country at Clio High School.

Both Cole and her daughter are not happy she has to wear a mask while running.

“I hate to say this, but she’s almost ready to quit the team. She’s not happy at all. And we don’t want her to do that,” Cole said.

Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz said not to give up hope, but paying attention to the kind of mask that’s worn can make a difference, especially if it’s a disposable one.

“It can easily become wet. It can become more of a hindrance for someone, and their breathability might not be as good as a cloth mask,” Strasz said.

Strasz said to also avoid neck gator masks because the risk of transmitting COVID-19 is considered higher.

“They have less layers of cloth for protection than say a three ply cloth mask.”

Strasz adds the more layers or the thicker it is – the better protection it will offer.

But despite the requirements and advice from health experts, it’s just not sitting well with athletes like Glenn Cosey – who plays pro basketball overseas.

“You have to do what’s best for your health first. At the end of the day, you’re sweating, you’re touching people. I feel like it defeats the purpose,” Cosey said.

