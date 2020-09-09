Advertisement

Horse owners urged to consider EEE vaccination as cases outpace last year

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials are urging horse owners to consider vaccinating their animals against Eastern Equine Encephalitis, as an outbreak among animals outpaces the number of cases last year.

Five additional EEE cases were confirmed in horses over Labor Day weekend, bringing the statewide total to 18. That is more than double the number of EEE cases confirmed in animals at this time in 2019.

No human cases of EEE have been confirmed in Michigan so far in 2020 after reporting 10 last year with six deaths. A total of animals in 20 counties had confirmed cases of EEE during the fall of 2019.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses with a 90% fatality rate for horses and 33% death rate in humans.

Montcalm County has the most EEE cases this year with six while Clare County has five. Barry, Isabella, Kent, Mecosta, Newaygo and Oakland counties also have confirmed cases of the illness.

“We cannot state this strongly enough: horse owners and the general public need to take responsible, proactive steps to protect themselves and their animals from mosquito-borne diseases immediately,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland. “We don’t know if the dramatic increase in EEE equid cases is due to a lapse in vaccinations or a higher prevalence of EEE in Michigan’s mosquito population, but it doesn’t matter. If we ignore what’s happening, we run the risk of losing lives.”

Symptoms of EEE include a sudden onset of fever, chills and body aches, along with a headache, disorientation, tremors and seizures. Paralysis and death are possible in the most serious cases.

State health officials say the cooler temperatures this week don’t eliminate the risk of EEE. Mosquito-borne illnesses remain a concern in Michigan until around mid-October, when there are usually two hard frosts.

“We strongly urge Michiganders to take precautions against mosquito bites,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Mosquito-borne diseases can cause long-term health effects in people, even death."

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

