JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday was another drab, dreary, dank, autumn-like day across Mid-Michigan. With scattered showers and a wind off of Lake Huron, high temperatures ranged from the upper 50s, to lower 60s. Our “normal” high temperature is 75-degrees. Clouds will hold through the night and scattered showers will continue to linger in some areas. Lows early Thursday morning will settle into the lower 50s for the most part.

Thursday will begin with a good bit of cloud cover overhead. A few light showers or sprinkles will be possible in a few areas too. The trend for the day will be for the lingering raindrops to end, and for the cloud cover to begin to break up. That clearing trend will occur in a north-to-south fashion through the afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the 60s, with the warmest readings likely to be found across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area where the skies will brighten-up first.

There will be a hint of autumn in the air Friday morning as temperatures settle through the 40s. Bright sunshine for much of the day will help readings recover nicely. Highs will range from the 60s, to around the 70-degree mark. We will be back into the 70s for the weekend, but we will also see the return of some rain. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be from late Saturday afternoon, through Sunday morning. - JR