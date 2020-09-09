Advertisement

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68

Robert "Kool" Bell, from left, Ronald "Khalis" Bell, Dennis "DT" Thomas and George Brown attend a ceremony honoring Kool & The Gang with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Ronald "Khalis" Bell, a co-founder and singer in the group, has died. He was 68. Publicist Sujata Murthy says Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Robert "Kool" Bell, from left, Ronald "Khalis" Bell, Dennis "DT" Thomas and George Brown attend a ceremony honoring Kool & The Gang with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Ronald "Khalis" Bell, a co-founder and singer in the group, has died. He was 68. Publicist Sujata Murthy says Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68.

Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday morning with his wife by his side, publicist Sujata Murthy said. The cause of death has not been released.

Kool & the Gang grew from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the major groups of the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop. After a brief downturn, the group enjoyed a return to stardom in the ’80s.

The group won a Grammy in 1978 for their work on the soundtrack for “Saturday Night Fever.”

Bell wrote and composed some of the group’s biggest songs including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Summer Madness,” which was used in several films including “Rocky” and “Baby Boy.” The song was also used in a Nike shoe commercial featuring LeBron James.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election.

Crime

Domino’s Pizza offers reward after delivery driver shot, hospitalized in critical condition

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
After he returned to his vehicle, the driver heard several gunshots and was hit twice.

National Politics

Biden aims to rebuild ‘blue wall’ in appeal to autoworkers

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president’s first pandemic-era campaign trips beyond his home in Delaware have been to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, an indication of how closely Biden’s electoral prospects are tied to winning back those formerly reliably Democratic states.

Coronavirus

Whitmer: All athletes must wear face coverings while competing except swimmers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
While most sports, including high school football, can continue this fall, the athletes participating will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Latest News

National Politics

Justice Dept. push into Trump case could prompt dismissal

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department’s action is “a normal application of the law. The law is clear. It is done frequently,” Barr said at an unrelated news conference in Chicago.

National

Boy’s shooting raises questions about police crisis training

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Salt Lake City officers who came were not specialists in crisis intervention but had some mental health training, and they ended up shooting the boy as he ran away because they believed he made threats involving a weapon, authorities said.

News

Crim founder's grandson planning 62-mile run to raise money

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Health expert weighs in types of masks athletes, gym goers should wear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
When it comes to wearing a mask, it is now required that high school athletes participating in sports and gym goers wear one.

News

Competing on a global stage, local student vying for 250K scholarship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
A mid-Michigan high school student is competing on the world stage to win a scholarship competition. It’s called the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, put on by National Geographic and the Khan Academy. The goal? Inspire students to think creatively about science. Lydia Taylor is a senior at Mott Middle School College High School and now she has a chance to win a $250,000 scholarship.

National

American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas-based American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.