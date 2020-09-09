MBS International Airport, Trump supporters await President’s arrival to Mid Michigan

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) -Blake Marnell has been on a cross country mission the past three weeks-- making his way from his home in San Diego-- to his latest stop at MBS International Airport in Freeland.

“I’m calling it a wheels and walls tour, where basically I’m going out, being out in public and supporting the President,” said Trump supporter, Blake Marnell.

Marnell has been camped out at MBS since Tuesday evening around 7--waiting for President Trump to arrive Thursday evening.

“When you’re here early you get to meet other people who support the President and find out what the important agenda is for them” said Marnell.

Marnell has attended more than a dozen Trump rallies-- but he’s got nothing on Rick Frazier who made the 6 hour trip from Ohio yesterday.

“This is my 28th rally so I really like going to them, mainly because of the social aspect. I’ve met people from all over the United States and made friends with them,” said Trump supporter, Rick Frazier.

Thursday’s rally inside a hanger at the airport is expected to draw more than 5-thousand people and despite obvious health concerns over the spread of COVID-19--- Frazier said he’s not too worried about it.

“I’ve done this everywhere from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Manchester, New Hampshire and I’m not really concerned. You just do you six foot social distancing, you wash your hands,” Frazier said.

Frazier and Marnell are not the only ones preparing for the President’s arrival to Mid Michigan.

“You know this one’s got some interesting twists, with the set up and the attendance,” said MBS Airport Director, James Canders.

Canders said what they won’t be doing-- is handling anything coronavirus related for Thursday’s Trump rally.

“ COVID-19 response and reaction is done through the campaign. They have their own protocol in place for that,” Canders said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.