Advertisement

MBS International Airport, Trump supporters await President’s arrival to Mid Michigan

The rally is expected to draw more than 5-thousand Thursday.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) -Blake Marnell has been on a cross country mission the past three weeks-- making his way from his home in San Diego-- to his latest stop at MBS International Airport in Freeland.

“I’m calling it a wheels and walls tour, where basically I’m going out, being out in public and supporting the President,” said Trump supporter, Blake Marnell.

Marnell has been camped out at MBS since Tuesday evening around 7--waiting for President Trump to arrive Thursday evening.

“When you’re here early you get to meet other people who support the President and find out what the important agenda is for them” said Marnell.

Marnell has attended more than a dozen Trump rallies-- but he’s got nothing on Rick Frazier who made the 6 hour trip from Ohio yesterday.

“This is my 28th rally so I really like going to them, mainly because of the social aspect. I’ve met people from all over the United States and made friends with them,” said Trump supporter, Rick Frazier.

Thursday’s rally inside a hanger at the airport is expected to draw more than 5-thousand people and despite obvious health concerns over the spread of COVID-19--- Frazier said he’s not too worried about it.

“I’ve done this everywhere from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Manchester, New Hampshire and I’m not really concerned. You just do you six foot social distancing, you wash your hands,” Frazier said.

Frazier and Marnell are not the only ones preparing for the President’s arrival to Mid Michigan.

“You know this one’s got some interesting twists, with the set up and the attendance,” said MBS Airport Director, James Canders.

Canders said what they won’t be doing-- is handling anything coronavirus related for Thursday’s Trump rally.

“ COVID-19 response and reaction is done through the campaign. They have their own protocol in place for that,” Canders said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northwood University students raise concerns over response of coronavirus on campus

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They also work with the Midland County Health Department for contact tracing.. The health care centers on campus also meet with the health department daily.

Coronavirus

Two students at Corunna High School test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The students both attend Corunna High School. Their last day of school was this past Wednesday.

Coronavirus

4 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Saginaw Township Community Schools district

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The district began the school year with remote learning only-- with plans to add in-person classes next month.

News

Coronavirus in colleges: tracking the numbers at Mid-Michigan universities

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
A recent New York Times survey showed Michigan ranked near the middle, with under a thousand college-related cases diagnosed. But, as the data shows, there are still problem spots.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Celebrating essential workers on Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Latinx has partnered with U of M Flint Center of Global Engagement on this Labor Day to provide more than 300 free meals for essential workers in Genesee County.

Events

Deadline looming for 2020 Census count

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The 2020 Census counts the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories.

Home

Man shot, killed in Flint Twp. shooting

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
ABC 12 is following a still developing story out of Flint Township, where police say a man was shot and killed in a parking lot.

Home

ATM thieves ram truck into Flint Twp. liquor store, reward on the line

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Caught on camera in Flint Township: a wild ATM heist involving four people who used a truck to smash their way into a store.

Home

Labor Day weekend travel stokes COVID fears, Northern Michigan communities say they’re prepared

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders hitting the road for Labor Day weekend, driving dire new warnings tonight when it comes to potential super spread and a fall spike complicated by flu season.

Coronavirus

Students form coalition to demand Michigan universities stop in-person classes

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Once they have collected 10-thousand signatures from the 8 campuses-- Jones said they believe university officials won’t have a choice, but to take action.