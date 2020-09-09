Michigan lawmakers urge Big Ten to call audible and play football

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a sight many around the state had been anxiously waiting to see: college football.

After the Big Ten announced it was delaying the season last month, it seemed like it wouldn’t happen. Then, after high school football reversed course, there’s a growing push for college football to do the same.

Now, we’re learning Republican lawmakers in Michigan are pushing for more football too. Ten elected officials from five Midwestern states signed a letter on Tuesday morning, asking Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to allow college sports to continue safely this fall.

“This should be about stepping up for our student athletes and finding a way for them to compete safely. High schools have done it, professional sports have done it, and conferences across the country have done it at the collegiate level, but it’s the Big Ten that’s sticking out like a sore thumb," Lee Chatfield said in an ABC12 phone interview.

Chatfield is the Speaker of the Michigan House. He and Senate Leader Mike Shirkey joined lawmakers from Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. They say other conferences across the country are starting fall sports, and their decision to cancel fall sports could rob their student athletes of big and bright opportunities in the long run.

“They chose this university based on the predisposed belief that they were going to have the opportunity to compete and study. Both are incredibly important that will quite frankly prepare them for their next career. Some of these student athletes may be professional athletes. Some of these student athletes just need this experience to prepare them for their next career, so we are holding them back unnecessarily by not giving them that chance," Chatfield said.

The letter continues to mention how local universities could lose hundreds of millions of dollars that help support student scholarships. If the conference decides not to reverse course, it could interfere with their funding, which helps move public universities forward.

“They get their funding two main ways. Number one from the state of Michigan. Number two from enrollment from the students, so what will happen is they’re either going to ask for more money from the state or they’re simply going to raise tuition costs," Chatfield said.

Chatfield says they’re frustrated with some inconsistencies with science and data, but he remains optimistic that the Big Ten finds a way to let student athletes play safely, providing those same opportunities athletes in other conferences are getting this fall.

To see the full letter to the Big Ten Conference, click here.

