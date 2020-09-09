Michigan voters receiving postcards about absentee ballots and letters about registering

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly all 4.4 million registered voters in Michigan can expect a postcard from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson soon.

She is planning to mail the postcards in the next week with instructions for how to vote absentee in November. All registered voters who don’t appear on a permanent absentee list will receive one of the postcards.

Benson previously said the postcards would cost about $1.4 million, which will come from Michigan’s share of the federal Help America Vote Act. Voters could begin requesting absentee ballots from their local municipal clerk’s office in late August.

Requests for absentee ballots and voter registration can be completed online, as well.

Benson also is mailing 700,000 letters to Michigan residents with a driver’s license or state ID card who are eligible to vote but haven’t registered yet. The letters will include instructions for how to register to vote online and a card, which can be filled out and returned to the Secretary of State’s Office to register.

About 130,000 Michigan residents who visited Secretary of State branch offices from December 2018 to September 2019 will be registered to vote automatically in November under the provisions of Proposal 3, which voters approved in 2018.

“Efforts to confuse and misinform Michigan voters are escalating in volume and frequency as we head into the fall,” Benson said. “As a result, it is more important than ever that voters receive official, trusted, reliable information from our office to ensure they know their rights and how to exercise them.”

The mailing list for the 700,000 unregistered voters is being coordinated with the Electronic Registration Information Center, which states use to verify the accuracy of voter registration lists.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.