New Michigan coronavirus cases rebound back to nearly 800 on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A dip in newly confirmed coronavirus cases around Michigan over Labor Day weekend ended Wednesday with the largest increase of the week.

The increase came as the number of coronavirus tests rebounded partially from two-month lows set over the weekend. But the percentage of positive tests reached its highest level in more than two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 783 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which increase the total to 108,595.

Thirteen more deaths were attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday, which is the highest in a week. The state now has 6,552 deaths linked to coronavirus.

Coronavirus testing nearly doubled on Tuesday from the more than two month low set on Sunday. Fewer than 13,000 tests were completed on Sunday, but that bounced back to more than 23,000 on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests jumped to 3.92% on Tuesday, which is the highest since Aug. 24.

Statewide, 643 people are hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is a slight increase from last week. Of those, 76 patients are on ventilators and 178 are receiving intensive care.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 3,310 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Saginaw, 2,525 cases, 129 deaths and 1,434 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases and 21 recoveries.

Arenac, 59 cases, three deaths and 28 recoveries, which is an increase of two recoveries.

Bay, 791 cases, 44 deaths and 657 patients recovered, which is an increase of one death.

Clare, 96 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 74 cases, two deaths and 53 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 182 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 176 cases, five deaths and 130 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Iosco, 127 cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 520 cases, 10 deaths and 161 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Lapeer, 476 cases, 35 deaths and 349 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Midland, 397 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Ogemaw, 45 cases, five deaths and 36 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 65 cases, four deaths and 41 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 125 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 441 cases, 29 deaths and 324 patients recovered, which is no change.

Tuscola, 411 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is no change.

