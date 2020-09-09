Advertisement

Northwood University students raise concerns over response of coronavirus on campus

They also work with the Midland County Health Department for contact tracing.. The health care centers on campus also meet with the health department daily.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/09/2020)-“William” will spend the next 14 days under quarantine at his parents home in Rochester Hills instead of being in a classroom at Northwood University, where he’s a student.

He said he was exposed to the coronavirus by a fellow student who recently tested positive for the virus.

William is now worried about returning to campus.

“Because I feel that this is going to be cycle every two weeks of people constantly getting exposed, scared, going into quarantine for two weeks, coming out and it happening all over again,” the Northwood University student said.

Adding to William’s concern-- is what he feels is a lackluster response by Northwood when it comes to the growing number of cases on campus.

“They are actually putting students in that hotel to quarantine them and it just feels like it was just a rushed and frenzied response to what we’ve got now to be 30-40 cases now,” he said.

A spokesperson for the University told us that Northwood follows CDC guidelines when it comes to how to address cases of COVID-19 on campus.

They also work with the Midland County Health Department for contact tracing.. the health care centers on campus also meet with the health department daily.

They update the information on the website daily.

They tell us that when a student tests positive, they go into isolation on campus-- those exposed like William go under quarantine.

Northwood currently 32 cases as of Wednesday morning.

Still-- William believes they could be doing more.

“It feels like the students aren’t really informed,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health expert weighs in types of masks athletes, gym goers should wear

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mark Bullion
When it comes to wearing a mask, it is now required that high school athletes participating in sports and gym goers wear one.

News

Competing on a global stage, local student vying for 250K scholarship

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Regan Blissett
A mid-Michigan high school student is competing on the world stage to win a scholarship competition. It’s called the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, put on by National Geographic and the Khan Academy. The goal? Inspire students to think creatively about science. Lydia Taylor is a senior at Mott Middle School College High School and now she has a chance to win a $250,000 scholarship.

Coronavirus

Gyms reopen statewide with strict health and safety guidelines in place

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Gyms and fitness centers across Michigan have opened their doors back up for business, after being shuttered for almost 6 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Whitmer outlines coronavirus rules and regulations for gyms, fitness centers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gyms, fitness centers and pools can serve the general public while rinks and bowling alleys can open only for organized competitions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases rebound back to nearly 800 on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 783 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which increase the total to 108,595.

Coronavirus

Whitmer planning Michigan coronavirus update and announcement on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response and announce a new initiative Thursday morning.

State

Michigan Supreme Court hears arguments over Whitmer’s coronavirus-related powers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Justices heard hours of arguments Wednesday about whether Whitmer has illegally made far-reaching decisions without input from the Legislature.

State

Michigan voters receiving postcards about absentee ballots and letters about registering

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
All registered voters who don’t appear on a permanent absentee list will receive one of the postcards.

Crime

Fourth illegal gambling suspect pleads guilty in Flint Township case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A St. Clair County man faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced for his role in operating an illegal gambling operation in Flint Township.

Agriculture

Horse owners urged to consider EEE vaccination as cases outpace last year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Five additional EEE cases were confirmed in horses over Labor Day weekend, bringing the statewide total to 18.