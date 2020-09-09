Northwood University students raise concerns over response of coronavirus on campus

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/09/2020)-“William” will spend the next 14 days under quarantine at his parents home in Rochester Hills instead of being in a classroom at Northwood University, where he’s a student.

He said he was exposed to the coronavirus by a fellow student who recently tested positive for the virus.

William is now worried about returning to campus.

“Because I feel that this is going to be cycle every two weeks of people constantly getting exposed, scared, going into quarantine for two weeks, coming out and it happening all over again,” the Northwood University student said.

Adding to William’s concern-- is what he feels is a lackluster response by Northwood when it comes to the growing number of cases on campus.

“They are actually putting students in that hotel to quarantine them and it just feels like it was just a rushed and frenzied response to what we’ve got now to be 30-40 cases now,” he said.

A spokesperson for the University told us that Northwood follows CDC guidelines when it comes to how to address cases of COVID-19 on campus.

They also work with the Midland County Health Department for contact tracing.. the health care centers on campus also meet with the health department daily.

They update the information on the website daily.

They tell us that when a student tests positive, they go into isolation on campus-- those exposed like William go under quarantine.

Northwood currently 32 cases as of Wednesday morning.

Still-- William believes they could be doing more.

“It feels like the students aren’t really informed,” he said.

