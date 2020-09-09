Advertisement

Political analyst: Michigan considered a ‘must win’ state for the presidency

Biden, Trump
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mitten State is becoming a major player in the 2020 election.

Michigan is a battleground state and considered a “must win” for candidates vying for the White House. Political analyst Paul Rozycki said the 2016 presidential election underscores why the state is so important.

He pointed out that President Donald Trump won Michigan by about 10,000 votes. That’s only two votes per precinct, which is why he expects both Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to emphasize voter turnout while stumping here.

“Both parties want to get their voters to turn out to vote,” Rozycki said. “There’s a lot of reasons why Trump won Michigan last time, but one of them was the turnout was a little bit lower than usual, especially in urban areas. So I think that that Biden’s gonna want to do what he can to increase turnout this time as well.”

Rozycki was a little surprised to hear both presidential nominees would be making in-person campaign stops in Michigan this week, but he acknowledges that reaching voters over Zoom isn’t nearly as effective.

Macomb County, where Biden spoke at the UAW Region 1 headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, supported Trump in 2016, but Barack Obama won the county in both elections before that. Rozycki said Macomb County is home to the “so-called Reagan Democrats” -- traditional labor Democrats.

Rozycki said Biden needs their vote this November.

He was a little surprised by Trump’s choice to visit Saginaw County on Thursday, though. Rozycki said voters there did back Trump in 2016, so he believes the president is reaching out to hold onto their support.

He expects Michigan will be a popular place for both presidential campaigns to visit this fall.

“This is kind of the kickoff of the campaign ... and I think we’re gonna see an awful lot of these visits and a lot of attention one way or the other through Michigan over the next two months to come,” Rozycki said.

