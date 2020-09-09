Advertisement

Shocking find: Car of Mid-Michigan man missing for 9 years found in Clare

Eric Franks and his car vanished in 2011. One part of the mystery is now solved.
Eric Franks
Eric Franks (WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A shocking development in the case of a Saginaw-area man missing for nine years.

Investigators now have a major piece of evidence that could help solve the mystery of the Eric Franks' disappearance.

Not only has Franks been missing since March 2011, his car had never been found -- until now.

“We don’t have a body and we didn’t have a car. Those were the two big things we were always told, you need one or another,” said Chad Baus, who is Franks' brother-in-law.

Baus was vacationing on Mackinac Island when his mother-in-law and Eric’s mom, Jo Ann Franks, called him saying she got a tip from a person in California that Eric’s car -- the same one that has been missing since 2011 -- got an oil change in Clare on Aug. 31. The person in California had done a Carfax check on the vehicle identification number.

“That never occurred for me to do because I convinced myself a long time ago that the car had been destroyed a long time ago,” Baus said.

Previous searches by law enforcement of the vehicle identification number with car dealers, salvage yards and other automotive location services showed the car apparently vanished. Baus, a car dealer himself, and his family stopped in Clare on their way back home to Ohio and found the man who eventually bought the car.

“You still have this car, and he said yes, it’s right in the other room here. We get up, walk around the corner through a doorway and there sat his car, and it was pretty powerful, pretty powerful,” Baus said.

He said the man recently bought the car, which was part of an estate sale in Saginaw, and a new title was printed for the car on Aug. 21. The man told Baus he believed there was blood on the floor board of the car.

“He is in the business of buying less expensive cars to help people that need less expensive cars," Baus said. "He has bought cars before where he was aware that had people that had been deceased in them. He said he recognized the odor and he knew that was what was on the floor board.”

The Michigan State Police confirms the car in Clare is Franks' 2001 Chevy Malibu and its now with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

Police will not confirm where the car was for all these years in Saginaw, but through court records, ABC12 News can confirm it was in a garage in a west side neighborhood. The home has a connection to a woman Eric had a child with, Kendra Firmingham.

Franks was believed to be last seen at Miller Motel in Bridgeport in March of 2011. Firmingham died in Florida in 2016.

Now that the car has been found, what happened to Franks?

“I have prayed for answers for Jo Ann (Eric’s mother ) and my wife (Beth, Eric’s sister) for years, but I didn’t know if they were going to get answered," Baus said. "I was getting used to the idea that we might never know. This certainly gives us a lot of hope that we might get to know what happened for real, what happened to Eric instead of our theories on what happened to Eric.”

Anyone with information about Franks' disappearance should contact police.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Domino’s Pizza offers reward after delivery driver shot, hospitalized in critical condition

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
After he returned to his vehicle, the driver heard several gunshots and was hit twice.

Coronavirus

Whitmer: All athletes must wear face coverings while competing except swimmers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
While most sports, including high school football, can continue this fall, the athletes participating will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

News

Crim founder's grandson planning 62-mile run to raise money

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Health expert weighs in types of masks athletes, gym goers should wear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
When it comes to wearing a mask, it is now required that high school athletes participating in sports and gym goers wear one.

Latest News

News

Competing on a global stage, local student vying for 250K scholarship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
A mid-Michigan high school student is competing on the world stage to win a scholarship competition. It’s called the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, put on by National Geographic and the Khan Academy. The goal? Inspire students to think creatively about science. Lydia Taylor is a senior at Mott Middle School College High School and now she has a chance to win a $250,000 scholarship.

News

Northwood University students raise concerns over response of coronavirus on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They also work with the Midland County Health Department for contact tracing.. The health care centers on campus also meet with the health department daily.

Coronavirus

Gyms reopen statewide with strict health and safety guidelines in place

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Gyms and fitness centers across Michigan have opened their doors back up for business, after being shuttered for almost 6 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Whitmer outlines coronavirus rules and regulations for gyms, fitness centers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gyms, fitness centers and pools can serve the general public while rinks and bowling alleys can open only for organized competitions.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases rebound back to nearly 800 on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 783 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which increase the total to 108,595.

Coronavirus

Whitmer planning Michigan coronavirus update and announcement on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response and announce a new initiative Thursday morning.