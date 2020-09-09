Advertisement

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Officials in Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating due to the risk of coronavirus.
Officials in Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating due to the risk of coronavirus.(KSWB via CNN)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KSWB) - Trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween.

Officials banned it this year due to the risk of coronavirus.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

The guidance also bans so-called “trunk or treating” events from cars, as well as gatherings or parties with non-household members.

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions also are prohibited.

Events in which people remain in their vehicles will be allowed.

