Valley Area Agency on Aging helps seniors fill out census

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The deadline to return your 2020 Census is fast approaching. The nine question survey needs to be in by September 30 and many people still need to get it done.

Census data shows the city of Flint is more than 20-percent below Michigan’s self response count.

To help with that, the Valley Area Agency on Aging hosted a drive-thru census event, Tuesday, to help seniors complete the survey.

Participation is crucial because it determines how much federal funding each region receives for programs and services.

The funding is crucial for the local agency. On average, it serves about 2,000 meals a day to seniors.

“The need is going to grow because the senior population is growing and it’s going to keep growing until 2030,” says Patti Kerns, director of eligibility for the VAAA. “What people don’t realize is that millennials outnumber the baby boomers. So we are going to have to deal with this all over again.”

You can fill out the 2020 Census by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.