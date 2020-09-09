Whitmer outlines coronavirus rules and regulations for gyms, fitness centers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration laid out new rules and responsibilities for businesses that were allowed to reopen partially on Wednesday.

She announced a change in orders last Thursday that allows gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools, bowling alleys and rinks to reopen. Gyms, fitness centers and pools can serve the general public while rinks and bowling alleys can open only for organized competitions.

Movie theaters remain closed entirely in much of the Lower Peninsula.

All of the businesses that reopened Wednesday are limited to 25% capacity indoors. Gyms and fitness centers are encouraged to continue hosting classes and workouts for larger groups outdoors with proper social distancing, however.

Wednesday’s orders lay out requirements for businesses to provide personal protective equipment for employees, maintain enhanced cleaning protocols, provide 6 feet of social distancing wherever possible and require customers to wear face coverings indoors.

Here is a list of requirements for Michigan gyms and fitness centers during the coronavirus pandemic:

Write a COVID-19 plan that outlines measures to prevent employees from being exposed and how they will be screened for the illness.

Maintain detailed records of visitors and deny entry to anyone who won’t provide contact information.

Configure workout stations and impose rules to provide 6 feet of social distancing.

Indoor fitness classes are limited to 10 people or less.

Total indoor occupancy is limited to 25%.

Masks or face coverings are required at all times indoors, except for swimming. Face shields are not sufficient by themselves.

Regularly disinfect equipment while open and immediately after each use. Signage is required if patrons are supposed to disinfect equipment they use.

Ensure ventilation systems are functioning properly.

Steam rooms, saunas, jacuzzis and cold plunge pools must remain closed.

“It is critical for businesses reopening their doors to take every precaution to protect the health and safety of their workers, customers, and our communities,” COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said. “Our goal is to make this process as easy as possible for businesses and ensure they have the tools and resources necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Violation of these orders can create risks to workers and the public.”

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is launching an Ambassador Program, in which health and safety experts will provide education and support for businesses navigating coronavirus requirements.

“MIOSHA’s top priority is preventing hazards in the workplace to protect workers,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “Employers who take the precautions seriously and follow the guidance in the workplace will help ensure a safe environment.”

