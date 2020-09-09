Whitmer planning Michigan coronavirus update and announcement on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response and announce a new initiative Thursday morning.

She will take part in a live press conference at 10 a.m. from Lansing with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. Business, education, labor and workforce leaders also will be on hand.

Whitmer is planning to use the press conference to “announce the launch of a first of its kind initiative to help Michigan workers and their families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.” Details of the plan were not available Wednesday.

Last week, Whitmer announced changes in her orders that allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen at 25% capacity. Their first day back in business is Wednesday.

Whitmer also allowed the Michigan High School Athletic Association to resume fall sports competitions with some restrictions. However, rinks, bowling alleys and movie theaters remain closed entirely in most of the Lower Peninsula.

