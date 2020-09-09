Advertisement

Whitmer planning Michigan coronavirus update and announcement on Thursday

Gretchen Whitmer.
Gretchen Whitmer.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response and announce a new initiative Thursday morning.

She will take part in a live press conference at 10 a.m. from Lansing with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. Business, education, labor and workforce leaders also will be on hand.

ABC12 will carry the press conference live on air and will livestream it at abc12.com. Then, watch for full coverage on ABC12 News at Noon and during later newscasts.

Whitmer is planning to use the press conference to “announce the launch of a first of its kind initiative to help Michigan workers and their families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.” Details of the plan were not available Wednesday.

Last week, Whitmer announced changes in her orders that allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen at 25% capacity. Their first day back in business is Wednesday.

Whitmer also allowed the Michigan High School Athletic Association to resume fall sports competitions with some restrictions. However, rinks, bowling alleys and movie theaters remain closed entirely in most of the Lower Peninsula.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Whitmer outlines coronavirus rules and regulations for gyms, fitness centers

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gyms, fitness centers and pools can serve the general public while rinks and bowling alleys can open only for organized competitions.

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases rebound back to nearly 800 on Wednesday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 783 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which increase the total to 108,595.

Coronavirus

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump-Woodward interview: 'This is deadly stuff'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump: "This is more deadly. This is 5 per- you know, this is 5 percent versus 1 percent and less than 1 percent. You know? So, this is deadly stuff."

National Politics

Trump-Woodward interview: 'I wanted to always play it down'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump: "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic."

State

Michigan Supreme Court hears arguments over Whitmer’s coronavirus-related powers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Justices heard hours of arguments Wednesday about whether Whitmer has illegally made far-reaching decisions without input from the Legislature.

Coronavirus

NIH director discusses AstraZeneca vaccine trial halt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine trial paused after volunteer's illness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
AstraZeneca pauses their coronavirus vaccine trial after an unexplained illness in a volunteer.