$300 additional unemployment payments for Michigan workers being processed

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Unemployed Michigan workers are beginning to receive their $300 additional weekly benefit announced in August.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency began processing the payments this week and workers will see the funds over the next week to 10 days. The $300 weekly benefit is retroactive to Aug. 1 for workers who qualify.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation last week to spend $2.8 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the added unemployment benefit. President Donald Trump allowed FEMA to spend the money with an order issued in August.

The $300 benefit, which comes in addition to Michigan’s top weekly unemployment pay of $362 per week, replaces a $600 weekly benefit from the federal CARES Act that expired on July 27.

Unemployed Michigan workers who qualify for at least $100 in state benefits each week will qualify for the additional $300 weekly federal benefit. Workers only need to self-certify that they lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic when they file for unemployment benefits to receive the $300 per week.

Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray said about 910,000 workers will receive the $300 weekly benefits for the first three weeks of eligibility. FEMA recently told states that funding will only last for six weeks, so Michigan workers won’t receive federal benefits beyond the week that ends Sept. 5.

