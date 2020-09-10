Another Gray Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stationary front to the south will aid in keeping clouds around, and give the chance for drizzle and light spotty rain showers through most of the day. It’ll be cool today also. High pressure moving in to the north will help to clear out our skies tonight and keep us clear tomorrow.

Today’s highs will only be in the lower 60s with a N to NNE wind at around 10mph. Showers to start the morning will become more scattered, eventually ending in the afternoon. Clouds will then slowly decrease from north to south – so those north of the bay may get in on an awesome sunset!

Tonight clouds continue to move out, leaving us with mainly clear conditions and a northerly wind at 5-10mph. Temps will fall quickly, and by Friday morning most will be in the mid 40s. North and inland areas will drop to the 30s and have the chance at patchy frost – make sure to cover the plants or bring them inside.

Tomorrow we can look forward to a day filled with beautiful sunshine! Finally! Temps rebound nicely into the upper 60s with a lighter NE breeze.

Rain then moves back in later Saturday.

