Advertisement

Crowd gathering for Trump rally in Saginaw County this evening

A crowd gathers for President Donald Trump's rally at AvFlight Saginaw.
A crowd gathers for President Donald Trump's rally at AvFlight Saginaw.(source: WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crowds were gathering hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to campaign in Mid-Michigan on Thursday evening.

Trump was scheduled to fly into MBS International Airport in Tittabawassee Township aboard Air Force One just before 7 p.m. before his rally at AvFlight Saginaw near the airport. Doors opened to guests around 4 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke to United Auto Workers officials and a Michigan political delegation in Warren on Wednesday. Now, Trump is looking to rally voters in Saginaw County.

A very long line of cars -- many decked out with pro-Trump messages -- backed up near the airport as hundreds of people streamed toward the hangar, where Trump is slated to speak. The U.S. Secret Service was keeping tight security around the airport ahead of the event.

Trump is expected to talk about law and order and his handling of the economy.

He won Michigan in 2016 by about 10,000 votes and both parties are putting a concerted effort in the state to win in November.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

National Politics

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

State

Michigan House allows vets to discuss CBD and THC treatments for pets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The bill approved in the Michigan House on Thursday only allows veterinarians to discuss CBD and THC treatments with pet owners.

National

Wildfires raging across West Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Wildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump campaign asks US judge to kill Nevada vote-by-mail law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign are urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters less than eight weeks before the Nov. 3 elections and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Russian, Ukrainian lawmaker accused of election interference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

Politics

Michigan sets record for absentee ballot requests 8 weeks before Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
With eight weeks before Election Day, a record number of Michigan voters already have requested absentee ballots.

National Politics

Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote results

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Twitter said Thursday that starting next week it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections.

National Politics

McConnell, Schumer trade barbs about coronavirus relief

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A slimmed-down virus relief bill is expected to fail in a Senate vote on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.