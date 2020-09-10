Crowd gathering for Trump rally in Saginaw County this evening

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crowds were gathering hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to campaign in Mid-Michigan on Thursday evening.

Trump was scheduled to fly into MBS International Airport in Tittabawassee Township aboard Air Force One just before 7 p.m. before his rally at AvFlight Saginaw near the airport. Doors opened to guests around 4 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke to United Auto Workers officials and a Michigan political delegation in Warren on Wednesday. Now, Trump is looking to rally voters in Saginaw County.

A very long line of cars -- many decked out with pro-Trump messages -- backed up near the airport as hundreds of people streamed toward the hangar, where Trump is slated to speak. The U.S. Secret Service was keeping tight security around the airport ahead of the event.

Trump is expected to talk about law and order and his handling of the economy.

He won Michigan in 2016 by about 10,000 votes and both parties are putting a concerted effort in the state to win in November.

