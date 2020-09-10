Flint man charged in alleged auto insurance fraud scheme

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing up to seven years in prison after he allegedly sold fake automobile insurance certificates.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has charged 24-year-old Dillen Leonard with four counts of selling counterfeit insurance certificates and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned Wednesday in Genesee County District Court.

Leonard is accused of knowingly selling fraudulent insurance certificates that appeared to be real 29 times in 2016. His clients then presented the certificates to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office as their required proof of auto insurance to renew licenses.

The Attorney General’s Office began investigating after the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services received complaints about Leonard.

“Selling and using fraudulent insurance certificates is a felony, and DIFS and the Attorney General will continue to pursue these investigations to protect Michigan consumers,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox.

